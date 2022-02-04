Indonesia records 32,211 COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly six months

A medical worker takes a swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from people who will travel in domestic trains, at a station, amid the rise of the Omicron variant, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded 32,211 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily number in nearly six months, as the Omicron variant continued to drive up infections, data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded about 4.4 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies

