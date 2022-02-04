1 minute read
Indonesia records 32,211 COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly six months
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JAKARTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded 32,211 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily number in nearly six months, as the Omicron variant continued to drive up infections, data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce showed.
The Southeast Asian country has recorded about 4.4 million cases since the start of the pandemic.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.