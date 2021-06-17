Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia reports 12,624 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise since January

1 minute read
1/2

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample to test a person for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Surabaya, East Java Province, Indonesia June 17, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono/via Reuters. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT.

JAKARTA, June 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Thursday 12,624 new coronavirus infections, the biggest increase since Jan. 30, health ministry data showed.

The total number of infections rose to 1,950,276, while the health ministry also reported 277 new COVID-19 deaths, taking total fatalities to 53,753.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:57 AM UTCChina's clout grows in near-Earth space with historic mission

Three Chinese astronauts on Thursday flew to an unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space.

Asia PacificJapan to ease state of emergency, focus on Games spectators
Asia PacificHundreds of vaccinated Indonesian health workers get COVID-19, dozens in hospital
Asia PacificHK's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 officers over national security law
Asia PacificByteDance founder tells staff he’s shifting away from CEO’s daily work -sources