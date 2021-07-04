Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indonesia reports 555 new COVID-19 deaths, highest daily rise

JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 555 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, its biggest daily rise since the pandemic began, taking the death toll to 60,582.

The southeast Asian nation also reported 27,233 new cases for its second highest daily increase, taking the tally of infections to 2,284,084.

