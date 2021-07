People wearing protective face masks stand with their oxygen cylinders outside a factory to get them refilled amid a surge of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a record daily high in coronavirus infections with 40,427 cases on Monday, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

It also reported 891 additional COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 67,355. Indonesia has reported more than 2.5 million cases overall.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty

