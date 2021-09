Visitors wearing protective masks walk at a shopping mall after the ease of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Monday reported 1,932 new daily coronavirus infections, the lowest since August 2020, data from country's COVID-19 task force showed, with deaths at 166.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.