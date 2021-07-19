Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indonesia reports record 1,338 new coronavirus deaths

Children gather at a street-food shop at the Muara Baru neighborhood, amid the the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a record 1,338 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, data from its COVID-19 task force showed, taking the total number of fatalities to 74,920.

The number of new infections on Monday was 34,257, the data showed, the lowest daily number since July 6. It has recorded over 2.9 million cases.

