Indonesia reports record 21,095 coronavirus cases – health ministry

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries an oxygen tube outside the emergency ward of a government hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday with 21,095 cases, taking the total tally to 2,093,962, according to data from the country’s health ministry.

The data showed 358 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 56,729.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

