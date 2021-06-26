Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia reports record 21,095 coronavirus cases – health ministry

1 minute read

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries an oxygen tube outside the emergency ward of a government hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday with 21,095 cases, taking the total tally to 2,093,962, according to data from the country’s health ministry.

The data showed 358 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 56,729.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:29 AM UTCBiden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.

Asia PacificTaiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID variant
Asia PacificFilipinos bid farewell to former president Benigno Aquino
Asia PacificUganda team coach arriving in Tokyo had Delta coronavirus variant
Asia PacificFormer interpreters protest in Kabul to demand US visas ahead of pullout