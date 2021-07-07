Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia reports record COVID-19 deaths of more than 1,000

1 minute read

People wearing protective face masks stand in line while waiting to receive their dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the mass vaccination program at Benoa Harbor, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia July 6, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via Reuters.

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Wednesday 34,379 new coronavirus infections and 1,040 new deaths, both daily records, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

It was the third consecutive day of record new infections in Indonesia and the fourth straight day for record deaths, which brought total infections to 2,379,297 and fatalities to 62,908.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:04 AM UTCAs lockdown bites, Malaysians hoist white flags in plea for help

When Malaysian mother Hadijah Neamat was struggling to cope during the coronavirus lockdown, she hung a scrap of white cloth outside her window in a plea for help.

Asia PacificCOVID infections imperil Indonesia's vaccinated health workers, and hospitals
Asia PacificSouth Korea considers reimposing restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
Asia PacificIndian actor Dilip Kumar, who embodied melancholy on screen, dies at 98
Asia PacificSingapore not counting Sinovac shots in COVID-19 vaccination tally