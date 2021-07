People wearing protective face masks stand with their oxygen cylinders outside a factory to get them refilled amid a surge of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's COVID-19 task force reported 47,899 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the highest daily rise since record began in March 2020, bringing the total of cases to more than 2.6 million.

It also reported 864 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to over 68,000.

Reporting by Tabita Diela and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies

