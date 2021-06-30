Asia Pacific
Indonesia reports record high 21,807 coronavirus cases
1 minute read
JAKARTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases, with 21,807 infections, according to health ministry data.
The data also showed 467 new deaths, taking the total to 58,491. Indonesia has recorded 2,178,272 cases overall, among the highest number in Asia.
Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.