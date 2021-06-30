Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indonesia reports record high 21,807 coronavirus cases

People rest on camp beds inside the emergency ward for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at a government-run hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases, with 21,807 infections, according to health ministry data.

The data also showed 467 new deaths, taking the total to 58,491. Indonesia has recorded 2,178,272 cases overall, among the highest number in Asia.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty

