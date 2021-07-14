Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia reports record high of 54,517 new coronavirus cases

1 minute read

People wearing protective face masks stand with their oxygen cylinders outside a factory to get them refilled amid a surge of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 54,517 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to just over 2.67 million cases, according to data from the country’s COVID-19 taskforce.

The data also showed 991 new deaths, bringing the total number to 69,210. Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:23 AM UTCU.S. calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims

The United States rejects China's "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian nations faced with Beijing's "coercion", Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Asia PacificThailand considering limits on AstraZeneca vaccine exports
Asia PacificS.Korea extends COVID curbs far and wide as new cases spike to record
Asia PacificTaliban claim control of key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan
Asia PacificPakistan bus blast kills 13, including nine Chinese -sources

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers, were killed after a blast sent a bus plunging into a ravine in a remote region of northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters.