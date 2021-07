JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases with 56,757 new infections on Thursday, taking the total tally past 2.7 million.

The COVID-19 taskforce data also showed 982 new deaths, taking that total to more than 70,000.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty

