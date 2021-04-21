Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indonesia searching for 53 crew aboard missing submarine, seeks Australia, Singapore help

Indonesia's navy is searching for 53 people on board a missing submarine and is seeking help from Australia and Singapore, the country's military chief told Reuters on Wednesday.

The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali on Wednesday but failed to relay the results as expected, a navy spokesman said. read more

Representatives of the defence departments of Australia and Singapore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

