Indonesia sees record 38,391 new coronavirus infections

People wearing protective face masks queue up outside a vaccination centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as cases surge in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Thursday reported a new daily record of 38,391 coronavirus infections, plus 852 new fatalities, its second-highest daily death toll, official data showed.

Indonesia has recorded 63,760 coronavirus deaths so far and more than 2.4 million cases in total.

