Indonesia soccer body bans 2 club officials for life over deadly stampede















JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's soccer federation said on Tuesday it has banned two officials from Arema FC for life over a weekend stadium riot that killed at least 125 people.

The club was also fined 250 million rupiah ($16,398), Erwin Tobing, the head of the association's discipline committee, told a news conference.

($1 = 15,245.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











