Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia to tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 2 weeks after rising cases- minister

1 minute read

People wearing protective face masks walk on a bridge, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia will tighten mobility restrictions in some areas for two weeks starting from Tuesday after a rise in COVID-19 cases, including limiting the number of workers in offices and barring religious activities at houses of worship, a minister said.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told a streamed news conference on Monday the curbs would apply to "red zones" where infections have been rising more quickly.

The Southeast Asian country reported 13,737 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest daily rise since Jan 30, with deaths from the respiratory disease also rising. Indonesia has recorded a total of 1.99 million coronavirus cases and more than 54,600 fatalities.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:00 AM UTCNew U.S. envoy for North Korea looks forward to 'positive response' on dialogue

The United States' new top envoy for North Korea said on Monday in Seoul that he looks forward to a "positive response soon" on dialogue from North Korea.

Asia PacificDongguan becomes latest city in China's Guangdong to be hit by COVID-19
Asia PacificIndia auto hub lets car plants run at full capacity despite few vaccinations
Asia PacificIndonesia to tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 2 weeks after rising cases- minister
Asia PacificMacau beefs up casino rules, more than doubles number of gaming investigators