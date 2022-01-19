Indonesia trade ministry drafts plan to limit palm oil exports - GAPKI official

A palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia Trade Ministry is drafting a plan to limit palm oil exports amid efforts to control domestic cooking oil prices, Togar Sitanggang, an official of the palm oil association GAPKI told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Trade Ministry official Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana, responding to the remarks, in a text message to Reuters denied there was such plan.

The GAPKI comment came amid calls by lawmakers at the hearing for palm oil producers to meet domestic demand first before exporting.

