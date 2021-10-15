Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia trade surplus shrinks less than expected in September to $4.37 bln

1 minute read

JAKARTA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed in September, albeit less than expected, to $4.37 billion, as export and import growth came in below market estimates, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The resource-rich country booked an all-time high trade surplus of $4.74 billion in August. A Reuters poll had expected a surplus of $3.84 billion for September.

September exports were worth $20.60 billion, up 47.64% on a yearly basis, compared with the poll's 51.57% growth forecast. Imports rose 40.31% to $16.23 billion, versus the poll's 50% forecast.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:08 AM UTC

Sydney to open for international travellers without quarantine

Sydney will open up to fully vaccinated international travellers from Nov. 1 without the need for quarantine, the country's most populous state said on Friday, bringing forward a full return of overseas travel.

Asia Pacific
Kabul orphanage struggles to feed its children as cash runs low
Asia Pacific
Japan dissolves parliament, setting stage for general election
Asia Pacific
Bank Indonesia to hold rates until late 2022 awaiting economic resurgence
Asia Pacific
Japan PM Kishida launches flagship panel to look into wealth redistribution