Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia urges Myanmar to approve appointment of ASEAN envoy

1 minute read

Flags are seen outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign minister Retno Marsudi on Monday urged Myanmar to approve the appointment of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) special envoy to the country.

Six months after the military toppled Myanmar's democratically elected government, ASEAN foreign ministers met on Monday to finalise the envoy tasked with ending violence and promoting dialogue between the junta and its opponents.

Retno did not specify who - if anyone - had been selected for the post, but diplomats told Reuters that Brunei's second minister for foreign affairs, Erywan Yusof, was strongly favoured to take the position. As chair of ASEAN this year, Brunei will formally announce the special envoy's appointment.

Reporting by Tom Allard and Agustinus Beo Da Costa Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:47 AM UTCMalaysian opposition march on parliament, demand PM resigns

Malaysia's opposition lawmakers tried to march on the country's parliament building on Monday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, after the premier deferred a parliamentary sitting amidst political turmoil.

Asia PacificS.Korea says no decision on joint U.S. military drills, but exercises should not create N.Korea tension
Asia PacificAustralia home prices keep rising even as Sydney locks down
Asia PacificIndonesia urges Myanmar to approve appointment of ASEAN envoy
Asia PacificJapan's factory activity growth picks up, costs rapidly rise -PMI