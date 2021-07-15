Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia warns COVID-19 cases may rise further, hopes won't top 60,000

1 minute read

A student reacts as she receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program for students as COVID-19 cases surge, in Bandung, West Java Province Indonesia July 14, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via REUTERS

July 15 (Reuters) - Senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan warned on Thursday that COVID-19 cases may continue to rise in the country, but said authorities hoped that daily infections would not top 60,000.

In a streamed news conference, Luhut also said that vaccine efficacy was weaker against the Delta variant of the virus that accounted for most infections on Java island, but urged people to get inoculated to help prevent serious illness and death.

Indonesia on Wednesday reported a record 54,000 infections, up more than tenfold on the number of cases at the start of June, despite new containment measures.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stanley Widianto Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:49 AM UTCSingapore sees most COVID-19 cases in 10 months after karaoke cluster

Singapore reported its highest number of local coronavirus cases in 10 months on Wednesday, after the discovery of a cluster among hostesses and customers of KTV karaoke lounges.

Asia PacificSydney's COVID-19 cases stabilise as city endures extended lockdown
Asia PacificSouth Korea reports 1,600 new COVID cases, outbreak on military vessel
Asia PacificMyanmar army rulers' lobbyist in U.S. ceases efforts for lack of pay
Asia PacificHit by commodity inflation, Japan firms gradually pass on costs: Reuters poll