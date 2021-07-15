Indonesia warns COVID-19 cases may rise further, hopes won't top 60,000

A student reacts as she receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a mass vaccination program for students as COVID-19 cases surge, in Bandung, West Java Province Indonesia July 14, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via REUTERS

July 15 (Reuters) - Senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan warned on Thursday that COVID-19 cases may continue to rise in the country, but said authorities hoped that daily infections would not top 60,000.

In a streamed news conference, Luhut also said that vaccine efficacy was weaker against the Delta variant of the virus that accounted for most infections on Java island, but urged people to get inoculated to help prevent serious illness and death.

Indonesia on Wednesday reported a record 54,000 infections, up more than tenfold on the number of cases at the start of June, despite new containment measures.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stanley Widianto Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.