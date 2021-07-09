Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Indonesia to widen emergency COVID-19 curbs to 15 cities

1 minute read

A general view shows a deserted main road during the imposition of large-scale social restrictions by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, July 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia will impose emergency restrictions in some areas outside of Java and Bali islands, a senior minister said on Friday, to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The emergency measures will be similar to those in place on Bali and Java and will impact 15 cities in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto told a news conference.

Medical workers will also be given booster shots of the vaccine, he added. Indonesia reported 38,124 new coronavirus cases and 871 new fatalities on Friday

Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:46 AM UTCCaseloads climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant

Having escaped the worst when the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year, Southeast Asia is now suffering record rises in deaths and cases, while vaccination shortfalls and highly contagious variants have derailed containment efforts.

Asia PacificFire at Bangladesh juice factory kills three, many feared trapped
Asia PacificAustralia PM cheers Melbourne pub's beers-for-vaccine offer
Asia Pacific'Fight for vaccine': Thais snap up shots in seconds via Shopee sale
Asia PacificJapan's "Kill Bill" restaurant operator defies new virus curbs