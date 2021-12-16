Asia Pacific
Indonesia working to stem spread of omicron after first case, says president
JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia is working hard to stem the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant after detecting its first case, its President Joko Widodo said Thursday.
In a public address the president urged people to diligently enforce health protocols, and local governments to accelerate testing and contact tracing.
