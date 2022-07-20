Indonesian court rejects call to legalise medicinal marijuana

JAKARTA, July 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law that would have paved the way for legalising marijuana for medicinal use, a panel of nine judges ruled.

Three mothers of children with cerebral palsy backed by civil society organisations had in 2020 filed a judicial review of the country's strict narcotics law, arguing for the use of medicinal marijuana to treat symptoms.

The judges said there was insufficient research to justify a ruling in favour of the plaintiffs, but urged the government to "immediately" conduct research on the therapeutic usage of narcotics.

"The court needs to emphasise that the government [should] immediately follow up … The results of which can be used to determine policies, including in this case the possibility of changing the law," said judge Suhartoyo, who like many Indonesians uses one name only.

The plaintiffs had argued that not being allowed to use narcotics for medical reasons was a constitutional violation of citizens' rights to obtain health services and benefit from the development of science and technology.

The Southeast Asian nation has one of the world's strictest anti-drug laws, with penalties for possession or trafficking of large quantities of narcotics including life imprisonment and death.

But the issue has recently gained traction after a mother, Santi Warastuti, whose 13-year-old daughter has cerebral palsy, called for the legalisation of marijuana for medical research on a busy street in downtown Jakarta.

The 43-year-old mother went viral after she held a placard on a crowded thoroughfare that read: "Help, my child needs medical marijuana."

Indonesia's parliament has recently discussed amending the rules governing medicinal marijuana, saying it would undertake a comprehensive study on its benefits.

Any moves to legalise would follow Thailand, which became the first country in the region to green-light medical marijuana in 2018, and cannabis cultivation and consumption this year. read more

