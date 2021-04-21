Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificIndonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Reuters
1 minute read

The Indonesian navy is making checks on one of its submarines after the vessel failed to report back results of a training exercise on Wednesday, a navy spokesman said.

The submarine was taking part in a torpedo drill in North Bali waters but failed to relay results of the exercise as expected, said spokesman First Admiral, Julius Widjojono.

The submarine, the KRI Nanggala 402, was built in Germany in 1981, has a cruising speed of 21.5 knots, and can take up to 34 passengers.

The navy spokesman and a spokesman for the defence ministry were not immediately available to respond to questions about how many crew were on board.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:19 AM UTCSPECIAL REPORT Hong Kong activists retreat as China-style justice comes to their city

On March 23, a Hong Kong High Court judge denied former Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan’s bail appeal and sent him back to Lai Chi Kok prison.

Asia PacificJapan PM cancels trip to India, Philippines amid rising COVID-19 cases
Asia PacificThai PM promises more vaccine amid criticism of slow rollout
Asia PacificS.Korea court dismisses 'comfort women' lawsuit, contradicts earlier ruling
Asia PacificReturn the favour: South Korea looks to U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine aid