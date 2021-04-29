Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificIndonesian police seize 2.5-tonne haul of crystal meth

Reuters
2 minutes read

Indonesian authorities have seized 2.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine after a series of raids linked to an international smuggling ring spanning Afghanistan and Southeast Asia, police said.

The huge drug haul, estimated to be worth $82 million, was found after raids in three locations, including in the capital Jakarta and in Aceh, on the island of Sumatra, National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said on Wednesday.

"We revealed that approximately 2.5 tonnes of methamphetamine drugs... entered Indonesia," he told a news conference, where the drugs were displayed in plastic bags.

Police said one person was killed after resisting arrest during the raids and 18 had been arrested, including 17 Indonesian nationals and one Nigerian citizen.

Agus Andrianto, head of criminal investigations at the national police, said the drugs entered Indonesian waters from Afghanistan last month.

Authorities said the drugs were shipped from Afghanistan via Malaysia.

In 2018, Indonesia seized 1.6 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine from a ship near the island of Batam.

The Southeast nation has among the strictest anti-narcotics laws globally, with drug trafficking punishable by death.

Indonesia faced international criticism in 2015 when it executed a number of foreign nationals, including two Australians who were leaders of the Bali Nine heroin trafficking ring.

There has been an unofficial moratorium on the death penalty for drug trafficking since 2016, but Amnesty International said in a report the imposition of the death penalty jumped last year with 101 out of the 117 new death sentences for drug-related offences.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · April 28, 2021 · 6:56 PM UTCMyanmar’s war displaces new generation on remote river frontier

Myanmar's coup has brought war back to a remote Southeast Asian frontier after 25 years, sending a new generation of villagers in both Myanmar and Thailand running for their lives from bullets and bombs.

Asia PacificAs U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women
Asia PacificPakistan sees record COVID-19 deaths as officials consider stricter lockdowns
Asia PacificMyanmar seeks murder, treason charges against protest leader; air strikes in east
Asia PacificTwo Myanmar air bases come under attack - reports

Unidentified attackers launched assaults on two Myanmar air bases on Thursday, with blasts reported at one base and rocket fire seen at another, media and a witness said.