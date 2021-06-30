Indonesian president says emergency social restrictions to be finalised Wednesday

A woman reacts as she receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during the mass vaccination program at the Tangerang City Government Center, in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Emergency social restrictions are being finalised amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Indonesia, its President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

"Today it will be finalised because the spike is very high," the president said, noting the restrictions would be applied on the islands of Java and Bali. The president said he was optimistic economic growth would still reach 7% in the second quarter.

Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty

