Indonesian president says restrictions needed to stem COVID surge outside most populous islands

Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

JAKARTA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in a video released Saturday that COVID-19 infections have started to surge outside the populous Java-Bali islands, and that movement restrictions are needed to stem transmission.

"The people's mobility needs to be stemmed. For at least two weeks," he said, adding that cases are surging in provinces such as West Sumatra and East Nusa Tenggara. He did not specify where and when such restrictions will take place.

Indonesia's current mobility restrictions are in place until August 9.

