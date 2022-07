Indonesian president to visit China next week - Chinese state media

Indonesian President Joko Widodo attends a joint news briefing with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 29, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry has confirmed that Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be visiting China from July 25-26, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

Widodo's visit is on President Xi Jinping's invitation, it said, citing the ministry.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

