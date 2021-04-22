Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The sailors aboard a missing Indonesian submarine have enough oxygen to last until Saturday, the navy's chief of staff said on Thursday, while its military commander said the vessel was in good condition and battle-ready.

The defence officials were speaking at a news conference a day after the 44-year-old submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, went missing while conducting a torpedo drill north of the island of Bali. The chief of staff said weather conditions for the search and rescue efforts were calm.

