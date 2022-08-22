Indonesia's Bali residents seen exiting buildings after 5.5 quake- Reuters witness

DENPASAR, Indonesia Aug 22 (Reuters) - Residents of Indonesia's island of Bali were seen exiting buildings in the Kuta area after a 5.5 quake on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

The quake was felt strongly and lasted for around a minute, the witness said. No immediate damage was reported.

Reporting by Sultan Anshori; Editing by John Geddie

