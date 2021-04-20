Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rate at a record low on Tuesday as policymakers balanced the need to support the coronavirus-hit economy with concerns that further monetary easing could weigh on an already falling currency.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate (IDCBRR=ECI) at 3.50%, where it has been since February. The move was forecast by all 27 analysts in a Reuters poll as the central bank has flagged the need to maintain rupiah stability.

BI also kept the overnight deposit facility (IDCBID=ECI) and lending facility (IDCBIL=ECI) rates unchanged at 2.75% and 4.25%, respectively.

BI has cut interest rates by a total of 150 basis points, pumped more than $50 billion liquidity into the financial system and relaxed lending rules since 2020 to help Southeast Asia's largest economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

