Indonesia's FX reserves rise to $136.4 bln at end-June

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves increased to $136.4 billion in June, equivalent to 6.6 months worth of imports and up from $135.6 billion a month earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The rise was due to the issuance by the government of global bonds, Bank Indonesia said, adding revenue from tax and services also contributed.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies

