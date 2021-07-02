Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indonesia's under-18s to get Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - minister

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia is planning to vaccinate under-18s with the coronavirus mRNA shot jointly developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE), its health minister said on Friday.

Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the island of Java, home to about half of the country's more than 270 million people, was where most outbreaks with the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 occurred. The variant was first identified in India.

