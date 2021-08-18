Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
International community 'deeply worried' about Afghan women, ready to assist -statement

People try to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The United States, European Union and 19 other countries on Wednesday released a statement calling on people in authority in Afghanistan to guarantee the protection of women and girls in the country, as fears mount that the Taliban will use its recently won power to disempower thousands.

"We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement," the group said in a statement. "We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard."

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

