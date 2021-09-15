Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

International court backs probe into Philippines' "war on drugs"

2 minute read

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his fourth State of the Nation address at the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday approved a formal investigation into possible crimes against humanity allegedly committed under the leadership of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in the context of his "war on drugs".

The judges approved a request by the court's prosecutor to begin the investigation into potential murder as a crime against humanity.

Their assessment of material presented by prosecutors, who had asked for permission to investigate, was that "the so-called ‘war on drugs’ campaign cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation", but rather amounted to a systematic attack on civilians.

Human rights groups accuse Duterte of inciting deadly violence and say police have murdered unarmed drug suspects on a massive scale as part of the campaign. Police deny this, and Duterte says the police are under orders to kill only in self-defence.

In July, Duterte attacked the court, saying he would continue his fight against drugs. "I have never denied (it), and the ICC can record it: Those who destroy my country - I will kill you," he said. read more

Although the Philippines has withdrawn from membership of the ICC, it was a member between July 2016 and March 2019, the period covered by the prospective investigation.

The judges said that relevant crimes appeared to have continued after that date, but that the court was limited to investigating those suspected to have occurred while the Philippines was a member.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:14 PM UTC

Running out of dollars, Afghan banks ask Taliban for more cash

Afghanistan's banks are running out of dollars, and may have to close their doors to customers unless the Taliban government releases funds soon, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Asia Pacific
Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
Asia Pacific
One month after fall of Kabul, economic crisis stalks Taliban
Asia Pacific
Anti-laundering unit goes off-grid, fraying Afghan ties to global finance
Asia Pacific
North and South Korea conduct duelling missile tests as arms race heats up