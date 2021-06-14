Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

International Criminal Court prosecutor requests probe into Philippines killings

1 minute read

Framed portraits of Philippines' drug war victims are prepared for the theatre performance of grieving families on their journey of loss and healing in a Catholic school in Makati City, Philippines, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday announced that she had asked judges to open a full investigation into drug war killings in the Philippines.

"I announce that the preliminary examination into the situation in the Republic of the Philippines has concluded and that I have requested judicial authorisation to proceed with an investigation," prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:17 PM UTCMyanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial on Monday, appearing unwell as the first witnesses took the stand in cases against her of illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios and breaking coronavirus protocols, her lawyer said.

Asia PacificAmerican duo plead guilty to helping former Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan
Asia PacificArdern says NZ mosque attack film should focus on Muslim community not her
Asia PacificTake your condoms home: social distancing and sex in the Olympic village
Asia PacificIndonesia warns COVID-19 cases may not peak until July as hospitals fill