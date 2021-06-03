Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
International Red Cross head meets Myanmar junta leader

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross met Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday and made the case for better aid access and prison visits as well as raising the use of force during security operations, the ICRC said.

"This visit aimed to share ICRC's concerns on the current humanitarian situation and reinforce ongoing efforts to ensure space for neutral and impartial humanitarian action," Peter Maurer said in a statement.

