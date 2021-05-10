Skip to main content

Asia PacificIOC chief Bach visit to Japan being arranged for June - FNN

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attends an interview in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A visit to Japan by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, originally expected to take place in May, is being arranged for June, Fuji News Network reported on Monday citing multiple unidentified sources.

Japanese media had reported that Bach would take part in a torch relay event in the city of Hiroshima on May 17, but Tokyo 2020 organisers said the visit had not been confirmed.

A prerequisite for his visit would be the lifting of any states of emergency put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Fuji said.

Japan's most recent state of emergency was extended last Friday until May 31, prompting Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto to tell a news conference that Bach's visit "might be difficult."

