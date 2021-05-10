Skip to main content

Asia PacificIOC head Bach visit to Japan set for May to be postponed - Tokyo 2020 organisers

Reuters
1 minute read

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attends an interview in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A visit by International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach to Japan that had been set for May 17-18 has been postponed due to the extension of the state of emergency, Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers said on Monday.

"In the light of the extension of the state of emergency last week and various circumstances we are facing, the visit of IOC President Bach to Japan scheduled for 17 and 18 May has been postponed," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Japan and other relevant factors and will re-arrange his visit to Japan as soon as possible."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:19 AM UTCAmid opposition, Japan PM says has “never put Olympics first”

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he has never "put the Olympics first", as an opinion poll showed nearly 60% of people in Japan want the Games cancelled less than eleven weeks before they are due to open.

Asia PacificMalaysia’s 1MDB, ex-unit seek recovery of $23 bln in assets
Asia PacificS.Korea's Moon says 'time to take action' on N.Korea ahead of summit with Biden
Asia PacificThousands suspended at Myanmar universities as junta targets education
Asia PacificIndonesian police arrest Papuan independence figure for suspected treason

Indonesian authorities have arrested Papuan independence leader Victor Yeimo over accusations that he orchestrated some of the most serious civil unrest in decades that broke out in 2019, police said on Monday.