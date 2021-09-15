Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Iranian flight lands in Kabul after Taliban takeover - TV

1 minute read

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - An Iranian Mahan Air plane landed in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday with Iranian diplomats on board, arriving from the city of Mashhad, Iran's Al-Alam TV said.

Regular passenger services to Kabul stopped after the Islamist Taliban movement captured the Afghan capital last month.

"Mahan Air had requested an extraordinary flight from Mashhad to Kabul, which was granted and the flight took place,"Iranian Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh was quoted by state broadcaster IRIB as saying.

"No permits have been issued for scheduled flights between Iran and Afghanistan yet."

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad and Dubai Newsroom, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:54 PM UTC

Afghan diplomats chide allies, call on world to deny Taliban recognition

A group of Afghan diplomats from the deposed government in Kabul has issued a first-of-its-kind joint statement calling on world leaders to deny the Taliban formal recognition and chiding them for "leaving our people at the mercy of a terrorist group."

Asia Pacific
North and South Korea conduct missile tests as arms race heats up
Asia Pacific
International court backs probe into Philippines' 'war on drugs'
Asia Pacific
Thai lawmakers debate long-awaited legislation on torture, abductions
Asia Pacific
Taiwan lands fighters on highway as annual drills reach peak