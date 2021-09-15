Iranian flight lands in Kabul after Taliban takeover - TV

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - An Iranian Mahan Air plane landed in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday with Iranian diplomats on board, arriving from the city of Mashhad, Iran's Al-Alam TV said.

Regular passenger services to Kabul stopped after the Islamist Taliban movement captured the Afghan capital last month.

"Mahan Air had requested an extraordinary flight from Mashhad to Kabul, which was granted and the flight took place,"Iranian Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh was quoted by state broadcaster IRIB as saying.

"No permits have been issued for scheduled flights between Iran and Afghanistan yet."

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad and Dubai Newsroom, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Nick Macfie

