"Ironclad" U.S.-Philippines alliance important to regional stability - U.S. official

Philippine Marine Brigadier General Raul Jesus Caldez and U.S. Marine Corporal Colonel Deric Ayers unfurl the flag during the opening ceremony of the joint military exercises Kamandag or the "Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea," at the headquarters of Philippine Marine Corps, in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2022.















MANILA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An "ironclad" alliance between the Philippines and United States has helped ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and Washington is committed to its obligations to Manila under a mutual defence treaty, a top U.S. official said on Friday.

Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, was speaking after a bilateral security dialogue and said he felt it was not necessary to add to the defence agreement between them.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty and Peter Graff











