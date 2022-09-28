Ishaq Dar takes oath as Pakistan's new finance minister

Pakistan's likely new Finance Minister Ishaq Dar walks upon his arrival at the Nur Khan military airbase in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, Pakistan September 26, 2022. Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS.















ISLAMABAD, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A seasoned politician and chartered accountant, Ishaq Dar on Wednesday took the oath as Pakistan's new finance minister, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

It is Dar's fourth stint as finance minister.

Dar was given the slot after his predecessor Miftah Ismail quit, the fifth holder of the job to go in less than four years during persistent economic turbulence. read more

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











