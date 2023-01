Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2 bln for Pakistan's climate rebuilding efforts

GENEVA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank has pledged $4.2 billion over the next three years to Pakistan as aid for its climate rebuilding effort, the bank's president said on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Development Bank group, as part of contributing to the achievement of Pakistan’s climate resilience and development objectives, pledges a financing amount of $4.2 billion over the next three years," Muhammad Al Jasser, president of Islamic Development Bank said in Geneva.

Reporting by Geneva bureau, Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Alex Richardson











