DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Islamic State militants detonated an explosive device on Saturday inside barracks of the Pakistani police in the district of Bajaur, the group said on Telegram.

A police officer and a policeman were killed, it added.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab, writing by Maher Chmaytelli;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.