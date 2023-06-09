Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan mosque blast















June 9 (Reuters) - Islamic State on Friday claimed responsibility for an explosion inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan the day before, the militant group said in a statement.

The blast inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 11 people during the funeral of the Taliban's provincial deputy governor, who died in an attack earlier this week, officials said.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab, editing by Mark Heinrich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.