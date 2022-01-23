Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Herat, Afghanistan

A vehicle burns in the street after a blast ripped through a minivan in the city of Herat, Afghanistan, January 22, 2022 in this screenshot taken from a video obtained by Reuters

CAIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Saturday in the western Afghan city of Herat, it said in a post on Telegram on Sunday.

At least six people were killed when a blast ripped through a minivan in the city, officials said. Since the Taliban took over in August, a series of blasts and attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place across Afghanistan.

Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.