Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Northern Afghanistan

CAIRO April 21 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel.

An Afghani health official had said that an explosion targeting a Shi'ite mosque in the city killed at least 11 people. read more

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jon Boyle

