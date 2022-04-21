1 minute read
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Northern Afghanistan
CAIRO April 21 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel.
An Afghani health official had said that an explosion targeting a Shi'ite mosque in the city killed at least 11 people. read more
Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jon Boyle
