Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Afghanistan's capital

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Islamic State militant group claimed on Friday responsibility for a blast in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the group said on its telegram channel.

It said in a statement that 20 people were killed and injured in the attack on an area in western Kabul.

Afghani police earlier said that eight people were killed and 18 wounded.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Hugh Lawson

