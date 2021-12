CAIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Islamic State claims responsibility for an explosion that took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, the militant group said on Saturday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Pravin Char

