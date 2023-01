RIYADH, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Taliban forces in Kabul on Sunday, the group said in a post on Telegram on Monday.

An explosion outside the military airport in the Afghan capital had caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said. read more

Reporting by Nadine Awadallah; Editing by Andrew awthorne











